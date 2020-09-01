Global  
 

Lionel Messi can only leave Barcelona if release clause is paid: La Liga

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Spanish football league LaLiga has said Lionel Messi cannot leave Barcelona on a free transfer by stating his release clause that will have to be paid if he is to severe ties with the club.

The Messi transfer saga took another step forward last week with the news that he would not go to the club's training ground to take a...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Messi no show on Barca's first day of training

Messi no show on Barca's first day of training 02:41

 Unhappy Lionel Messi misses Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

