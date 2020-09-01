Global  
 

Newcastle offer Bournemouth Matt Ritchie plus cash in bid to land Callum Wilson in summer transfer but Aston Villa aim to hijack deal

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Newcastle have offered former Bournemouth star Matt Ritchie plus cash in a bid to land Cherries striker Callum Wilson. However, the Magpies aren’t the only club linked with the 28-year-old, as Tottenham and Aston Villa are also understood to be interested in signing Wilson. Wilson, who scored eight goals in 35 Premier League appearances last […]
News video: 'Villa want to sign two strikers'

'Villa want to sign two strikers' 00:36

 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says Aston Villa want to sign two strikers this summer with Brentford's Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson their main targets.

