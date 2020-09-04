Global  
 

Aston Villa join Newcastle in race to sign Callum Wilson but Bournemouth reject Villans' offer for striker, talkSPORT understands

talkSPORT Friday, 4 September 2020
Bournemouth have rejected a £15million offer for striker Callum Wilson by Aston Villa, talkSPORT understands. The Villans become the latest Premier League club to join the race for the England international, who has recently been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle. Villa boss Dean Smith is hoping to land Wilson, 28, who was unable to prevent […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media 01:11

 Dayot Upamecano, Christian Eriksen and Callum Wilson are the latest players tobe on the move according to media reports, we take a look at the latestfootball gossip.

