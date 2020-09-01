Global  
 

‘It’s about time’ Jack Grealish was in the England squad, says Steve McClaren but midfielder is warned he ‘must be more disciplined’ to star for Three Lions

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Steve McClaren has said ‘it’s about time’ Jack Grealish was named in the England squad, insisting he can be the missing link in Gareth Southgate’s team. But the former Three Lions boss has warned the Aston Villa captain his positional discipline needs to spot on to enjoy a successful career in international football. Grealish finally […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Grealish receives first England call-up

Grealish receives first England call-up 04:49

 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

