Arsenal complete signing of Gabriel from Lille
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, the clubs have confirmed. The Brazilian centre-back has agreed a long-term contract with the Gunners and will reportedly cost €30million (£27.7m). “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team,” said […]
