Arsenal complete signing of Gabriel from Lille

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, the clubs have confirmed. The Brazilian centre-back has agreed a long-term contract with the Gunners and will reportedly cost €30million (£27.7m). “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team,” said […]
Arsenal sign defender Gabriel from Lille for £23m

 Arsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).
BBC News

Gabriel Magalhaes completes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal vision for what is to come

 Arsenal have completed the signing of Gabriel from Lille for a fee understood to be around £25million
Football.london Also reported by •BBC Sport

Arsenal announce signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille

 Arsenal have completed their second summer signing, with Gabriel joining fellow Brazilian Willian in arriving at the Emirates
Football.london


