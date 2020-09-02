|
|
|
Michael Jordan takes equity stake in DraftKings, becomes adviser
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Fantasy sports and betting company DraftKings announced NBA legend Michael Jordan as a special adviser to the board of directors Wednesday.
|
|
|
|