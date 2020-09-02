Michael Jordan takes equity stake in DraftKings, becomes adviser

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings



DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in DraftKings in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting and fantasy sports company.

ESPN 11 hours ago



DraftKings surges 12% after Michael Jordan takes equity stake and special adviser role The six-time NBA champion will advise DraftKings on topics including strategy, development, diversity, and marketing, according to a press release.

Business Insider 12 hours ago



How Michael Jordan makes and spends his $1.6 billion fortune Michael Jordan just took an equity stake in sports betting company DraftKings. Shares rocketed up 12% following the announcement.

Business Insider 9 hours ago





Tweets about this