Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey reveals two hits were on her affair with Derek Jeter

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Mariah Carey reveals two hits were on her affair with Derek JeterAmerican singer Mariah Carey has revealed that two hits from her album, Butterfly — The Roof and My All, were about her fling with Major League Baseball star, Derek Jeter. According to a report in The Daily Mail, dating Derek helped her get over her marriage break-up with Tommy Mottola in 1997.

In a teaser of her memoir, The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey Finally Admits 2 Classic Songs Are About Derek Jeter Fling

 WE KNEW IT!!! Mariah Carey is finally admitting what fans have suspected for decades ... two songs from her classic '97 album "Butterfly" are about her fling...
TMZ.com

Mariah Carey Admits Two of Her Songs Were Inspired by Derek Jeter Romance

 The 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker was linked romantically to the baseball star for nearly a year back in 1998 after she split from her then-husband, music mogul Tommy...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

thejasminebrand

theJasmineBRAND Mariah Carey Reveals That 2 Of Her Classic Hits Were Written About Her Ex Derek Jeter https://t.co/ZtGVTbb7n1 https://t.co/PgFQ0cmC54 2 days ago