John Hartson reacts to Celtic signing Shane Duffy Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

John Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Celtic signing Shane Duffy from Brighton and Hove Albion. As announced on Celtic’s official website on Wednesday, the Glasgow giants have signed Duffy on a season-long loan deal. Former Celtic striker Hartson is pleased to see the Hoops bring in the 28-year-old Republic of […] 👓 View full article

