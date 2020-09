Chelsea FC target two further signings as Kai Havertz deal nears completion – report Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Chelsea FC are looking to make a further two additions in the summer transfer market as the Blues close in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports in the British media. The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are looking to continue their summer […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Havertz to Chelsea? Get excited!'



Chelsea fans should be excited about the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen according to The Transfer Show. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:09 Published 15 hours ago 'Havertz to Chelsea not signed off yet'



Kai Havertz's move to Chelsea has not been signed off yet despite reports in the German media that he has undergone a medical, according to Good Morning Transfers. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:45 Published 2 days ago 'Chelsea beaten PSG, Real & Barca to Havertz'



Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are set to beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this