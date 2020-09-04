College football picks, odds, schedule: Predictions against the spread for key games in Week 1

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources College Football in 1918



COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROGRAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE TRYING TO DECIDE IF THEY WILL PLAY GAMES THIS FALL. BUT IF THERE IS A SEASON -- IT WON'T BE THE FIRST TIME FOOTBALL IS PLAYED DURING A PANDEMIC. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:45 Published 2 weeks ago Marquee Home Games Highlight Vols Schedule



For the first time ever the Tennessee-Florida rivalry game is going to take place in December. Pack your coats, Gator fans. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago Vanderbilt Schedule Highlighted By Trip From Defending Champ



The first day of fall practice at Vanderbilt was capped by the release of the SEC’s new 10-game, conference-only schedule. The Commodores’ slate is highlighted by a week two opportunity to host.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this