Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to U.S. Open round of 16 after gritty comeback win Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Denis Shapovalov rallied to beat American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday, continuing a promising tournament for Canadian men. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this