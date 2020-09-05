Global  
 

Mark Noble criticised for speaking out about Grady Diangana's West Ham exit – 'Karren Brady, David Gold and David Sullivan will be furious'

West Ham captain Mark Noble ‘went too far’ by speaking out against the club’s decision to cash-in on Hammers prodigy Grady Diangana. That’s according to talkSPORT host and former Premier League defender Micky Gray, who says club chiefs Karren Brady, David Gold and David Sullivan will be left ‘absolutely furious’ with the skipper’s actions. Noble […]
