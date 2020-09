Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE



Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:40 Published 1 day ago

Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED



The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago