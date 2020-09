You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?



SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 04:53 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources 2020 Kentucky Derby predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta Tiz the Law, Honor A.P., and Authentic are favored, but does our expert think they can win?

CBS Sports 3 days ago





Tweets about this