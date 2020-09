Canada's Lance Stroll posts 2nd top-3 finish of F1 career, placing 3rd in Italy Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix after a thrilling Formula One race which saw Montreal's Lance Stroll finish third and world champion Lewis Hamilton given a 10-second penalty. 👓 View full article

