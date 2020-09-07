Global  
 

Nick Kyrgios trolls Novak Djokovic with Twitter poll on ban after shock US Open disqualification for hitting ball at line judge

Monday, 7 September 2020
Nick Kyrgios has suggested he would have been handed a lengthy ban had he hit a ball at a line judge after Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for such an infraction. The 17-time champion Grand Slam winner was sensationally defaulted from the competition for hitting a woman line judge in the throat […]
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News 01:26

 Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball directly at the throat of a line official. Djokovic, after dropping a game in his fourth-round match on Sunday, angrily smacked a ball behind him which went and hit the judge. He later...

