Nick Kyrgios trolls Novak Djokovic with Twitter poll on ban after shock US Open disqualification for hitting ball at line judge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball



Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 12 hours ago Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball



The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:01 Published 15 hours ago 'Djokovic could struggle to get over default'



Annabel Croft believes Novak Djokovic could struggle to get over his controversial exit from the US Open, where he was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 07:08 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Kyrgios trolls Djokovic with Twitter poll on ban Nick Kyrgios opened a cheeky Twitter poll Monday asking how many years he would be banned if he had hit an official with a ball, after 17-time Grand Slam winner...

News24 3 hours ago



Nick Kyrgios gives fiery response to Novak Djokovic's US Open ejection Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line-judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger and Nick Kyrgios was quick to react to...

Daily Star 9 hours ago





Tweets about this