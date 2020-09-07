|
Aston Villa eye Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster in £20m transfer after Newcastle win Callum Wilson race
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa are interested in signing Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster for £20million, according to reports. Dean Smith has been on the lookout for a striker and failed in his pursuit of Callum Wilson, who joined Newcastle on Monday. Villa had a £15m bid for the England striker rejected before the Magpies won the race with […]
