Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aston Villa eye Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster in £20m transfer after Newcastle win Callum Wilson race

talkSPORT Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa are interested in signing Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster for £20million, according to reports. Dean Smith has been on the lookout for a striker and failed in his pursuit of Callum Wilson, who joined Newcastle on Monday. Villa had a £15m bid for the England striker rejected before the Magpies won the race with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Wilson arrives to complete Newcastle transfer

Wilson arrives to complete Newcastle transfer 04:54

 Newcastle are closing in on a triple signing with England international striker Callum Wilson arriving to complete his transfer from Bournemouth on Monday morning.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo [Video]

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Wilson inspired by iconic Newcastle strikers [Video]

Wilson inspired by iconic Newcastle strikers

Callum Wilson talks live to Transfer Talk following his £20m transfer to Newcastle from Bournemouth.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:47Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Dayot Upamecano, Christian Eriksen and Callum Wilson are the latest players tobe on the move according to media reports, we take a look at the latestfootball gossip.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this