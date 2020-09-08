Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier both fine after a nasty head clash in England training on Monday (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Southampton striker Danny Ings and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier clashed their heads hard in England training on Monday, but both are reportedly fine and in contention to face Denmark tonight (Tuesday). Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier are both fit for England tonight despite a nasty clash in training on Monday 🤕 More: https://t.co/j3ut3l7diN pic.twitter.com/uCbsODoKTU […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Foden, Greenwood miss England training

Foden, Greenwood miss England training 07:18

 Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were the only absentees from an open England training session on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach [Video]

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:41Published
England players to take a knee in Nations League - Greenwood [Video]

England players to take a knee in Nations League - Greenwood

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS EMBARGOED UNTIL 2130GMT ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH ENGLAND AND MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER, MASON GREENWOOD, RECENT FOOTAGE OF GREENWOOD TRAINING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:16Published
Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines [Video]

Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines

Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier involved in nasty collision during England training but pair will be fit for Denmark clash

 Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier were involved in a nasty clash of heads in training ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. Footage...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

joseAlRo_10

Jose Alonso RT @SkySports: Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier are both fit for England tonight despite a nasty clash in training on Monday 🤕 More: https:/… 56 seconds ago

metailurini

* RT @SkySportsPL: Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier are both fit for England tonight despite a nasty clash in training on Monday 🤕 https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

aaron_tunaley

Aaron Tunaley RT @SoccerAM: How kind of Danny Ings & Kieran Trippier showing us what not to do during sprint drills 🤕😅 https://t.co/txz3PREz9f 4 minutes ago

michaelishus

Michaelicious RT @WelBeast: Walker received a red card. Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden sent home for not being able to handle their horniness Danny I… 6 minutes ago

Footballmatics

Oyewole Odebunmi RT @MailSport: Yet another England embarrassment! Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier smash into each others' heads in training https://t.co/kZY… 21 minutes ago