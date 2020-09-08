Global  
 

Watch as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Portugal goal with sublime free-kick to set unique record

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European man to score 100 international goals on Tuesday night. The Portugal legend made history by firing home a thunderous free kick to give his country the lead over Sweden in their Nations League match. 1⃣0⃣0⃣ UP! 🔥 He's been stuck on 99 since November, but finally Cristiano Ronaldo reaches […]
