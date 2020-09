England v Australia: Adil Rashid takes 3-21 Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Adil Rashid removes Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith as he takes 3-21 during a brilliant spell of bowling in the third T20 against Australia at Southampton. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this