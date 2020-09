Michael Schumacher's son Mick to make F1 debut ahead of Tuscan Grand Prix Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Michael Schumacher's son Mick has been competing in Formula 2 this season, and has impressed for Prema Racing, earning a call up to try out racing a Formula 1 car in free practice

