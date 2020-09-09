Global  
 

Manchester United make breakthrough in negotiations to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho with ‘serious progress’ made in last 24 hours

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Manchester United have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho with the Borussia Dortmund star reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club. The Red Devils have been tracking Sancho all summer but have so far been reluctant to pay the German club’s £108million asking fee for the winger. And despite BVB sporting director […]
