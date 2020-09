Nikita Kucherov delivers game-winner in final seconds, Lightning take 2-0 series lead on Islanders Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead. Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: NHL - Published 18 minutes ago Nikita Kucherov wins Game 2 with late tally 00:50 Nikita Kucherov rips a one-timer to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 7.8 seconds remaining in the 3rd period You Might Like

Tweets about this