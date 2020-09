NFL: Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs booed before NFL season opener for linking arms Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Kansas City Chiefs fans booed the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Houston Texans as the two teams lined up for a "moment of unity" before Friday's NFL season-opener.Scattered booing could be clearly heard coming from sections... Kansas City Chiefs fans booed the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Houston Texans as the two teams lined up for a "moment of unity" before Friday's NFL season-opener.Scattered booing could be clearly heard coming from sections... 👓 View full article