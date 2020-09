Reason Michy Batshuayi is on the bench for Crystal Palace vs Southampton Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Michy Batshuayi rejoined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan this week, but is only among the substitutes for the opening match of the Premier League against Southampton Michy Batshuayi rejoined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan this week, but is only among the substitutes for the opening match of the Premier League against Southampton 👓 View full article