Premier League: Debutants on target as Newcastle beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Zee News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
West Ham hit the woodwork twice during a goalless first half but Wilson, Andy Carroll and Jonjo Shelvey also went close for the visitors before the break.
