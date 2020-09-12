Newcastle debutants Wilson & Hendrick score to beat West Ham

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970