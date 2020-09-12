|
Newcastle debutants Wilson & Hendrick score to beat West Ham
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Debutants Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both score as Newcastle make a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season against an uninspiring West Ham.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Newcastle United F.C. Association football club
Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published
Callum Wilson: Newcastle sign England striker from BournemouthNewcastle sign England striker Callum Wilson for about £20m from Bournemouth on a four-year-deal.
BBC News
Callum Wilson: Striker set to join Newcastle from Bournemouth in £20m dealNewcastle United have a £20m bid accepted for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson - as Aston Villa withdraw their offer.
BBC News
Newcastle's £20m bid for Wilson accepted as Villa withdraw offerNewcastle United have a £20m bid accepted for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson - as Aston Villa withdraw their offer.
BBC News
West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England
Women's Super League: West Ham United 1-9 ArsenalJill Roord scores her second hat-trick in a row as Arsenal dismantle 10-player West Ham in front of a crowd in Dagenham.
BBC News
James Tarkowski: West Ham waiting for response to £27m bid for Burnley defenderWest Ham are waiting for Burnley to respond to their £27m bid for central defender James Tarkowski.
BBC News
Grady Diangana: West Brom deal angers West Ham captain Mark NobleWest Ham captain Mark Noble says he is 'gutted, angry and sad' after West Brom sign Hammers winger Grady Diangana for £18m.
BBC News
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Jeff Hendrick Irish association football player
Callum Wilson (footballer, born 1992) English association football player
Premier League Association football league in England
Salah scores hat-trick as Liverpool beat Leeds in thrillerMohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
BBC News
Mohamed Salah's hat-trick sees Liverpool past Leeds in Premier League classicMohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
BBC News
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Gabriel & Willian impress on debut in Gunners winDebutants Gabriel and Willian impress as Arsenal blow away promoted Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season.
BBC News
Debutants Gabriel & Willian impress as slick Arsenal win at FulhamDebutants Gabriel and Willian impress as Arsenal blow away promoted Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this