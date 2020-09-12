Global  
 

Newcastle debutants Wilson & Hendrick score to beat West Ham

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Debutants Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both score as Newcastle make a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season against an uninspiring West Ham.
