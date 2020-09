EPL: Eddie Nketiah's late goal earns Arsenal 2-1 win over West Ham Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 for a second straight victory to open the Premier League. The England under-21 striker had only been on the field for eight minutes when he stretched to tap in a low cross from Dani Ceballos after Arsenal broke through the offside... πŸ‘“ View full article