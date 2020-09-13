Jose Mourinho blasts ‘lazy’ Tottenham players after shock opening weekend defeat against Everton Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Jose Mourinho slammed his Tottenham players for 'lazy pressing' as they began the new Premier League campaign with a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's superb second-half header secured Carlo Ancelotti's men a deserved three points and a first victory in 16 attempts against the north London side. Mourinho was unimpressed with […]


