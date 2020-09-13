Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho blasts ‘lazy’ Tottenham players after shock opening weekend defeat against Everton

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho slammed his Tottenham players for ‘lazy pressing’ as they began the new Premier League campaign with a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s superb second-half header secured Carlo Ancelotti’s men a deserved three points and a first victory in 16 attempts against the north London side. Mourinho was unimpressed with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat 01:35

 Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority [Video]

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:31Published
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Jose: We can't spend fortunes on players [Video]

Jose: We can't spend fortunes on players

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the club cannot compete financially with other Premier League sides in this summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho blasts 'lazy' Tottenham stars after lacklustre Everton defeat

Jose Mourinho blasts 'lazy' Tottenham stars after lacklustre Everton defeat Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho admits some of his players had the wrong 'state of mind' after a lazy performance against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton outfit
Daily Star

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says a number of players had Covid-19 over summer

 Speaking after a season-opening defeat by Everton, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says a number of his players had coronavirus over the summer.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this