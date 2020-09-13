|
Jose Mourinho blasts ‘lazy’ Tottenham players after shock opening weekend defeat against Everton
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho slammed his Tottenham players for ‘lazy pressing’ as they began the new Premier League campaign with a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s superb second-half header secured Carlo Ancelotti’s men a deserved three points and a first victory in 16 attempts against the north London side. Mourinho was unimpressed with […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this