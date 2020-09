Dele Alli left out Tottenham squad for second match in a row as serious doubts raised over Spurs future Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Dele Alli has been left out the Tottenham squad for their second consecutive match. Alli, the England midfielder, was not in Jose Mourinho’s matchday selection for Sunday’s Premier League clash vs Southampton. He also missed Thursday’s Europa League defeat of Lokomotiv Plovdiv, having been yanked off at half-time of Spurs’ opening weekend defeat by Everton. […] 👓 View full article