Tennis world reacts to Alexander Zverev's heartbreaking tears after wild US Open final
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Alexander Zverev couldn't believe it.Up two-sets-to-love over Dominic Thiem in the US Open final, the world No. 7 looked destined to finally break his hoodoo and win his first grand slam title.But fate had other ideas and Thiem...
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...