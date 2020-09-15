Global  
 

US Open: 'I was so close to being a Grand Slam champ,' says Alexander Zverev

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Alexander Zverev pledged to bounce back from his bitterly disappointing loss in the final of the US Open on Sunday to capture a Grand Slam one day. The 23-year-old German went two sets and a break up in his first Grand Slam final before losing in five sets to Austria's Dominic Thiem.

"I was super close to being a Grand Slam...
0
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final 00:32

 Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...

