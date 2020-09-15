US Open: 'I was so close to being a Grand Slam champ,' says Alexander Zverev
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Alexander Zverev pledged to bounce back from his bitterly disappointing loss in the final of the US Open on Sunday to capture a Grand Slam one day. The 23-year-old German went two sets and a break up in his first Grand Slam final before losing in five sets to Austria's Dominic Thiem.
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...