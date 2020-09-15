Global  
 

Novak Djokovic learns 'big lesson' from US Open default

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic learned "a big lesson" after being disqualified from the US Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. The incident eight days ago marked a stunning end to Djokovic's 29-match winning streak and his bid for an 18th Grand Slam title. "I'm working mentally and emotionally as hard as I am...
