Joe Rogan offers to host presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Mixed martial arts commentator and podcast superstar Joe Rogan has offered to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden – and the US President is on board with the idea.Rogan spoke about the presidential... Mixed martial arts commentator and podcast superstar Joe Rogan has offered to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden – and the US President is on board with the idea.Rogan spoke about the presidential... 👓 View full article

