Joe Rogan offers to host presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Mixed martial arts commentator and podcast superstar Joe Rogan has offered to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden – and the US President is on board with the idea.Rogan spoke about the presidential...
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trumpon climate change, saying the wildfire and hurricane conditions that have beenbattering the US will only grow worse if he is..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published