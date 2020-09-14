Global  
 

Joe Rogan offers to host presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Joe Rogan offers to host presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe BidenMixed martial arts commentator and podcast superstar Joe Rogan has offered to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden – and the US President is on board with the idea.Rogan spoke about the presidential...
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Donald Trump Is Game to Debate Joe Biden On Joe Rogan's Podcast

Donald Trump Is Game to Debate Joe Biden On Joe Rogan's Podcast 01:20

 A debate on The Joe Rogan Experience would be meaningful for the audio-streaming giant Spotify. But so far, the whole premise is just an idea sparked on Twitter.

