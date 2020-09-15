Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC 253 – Adesanya vs Costa live stream: Date and UK start time, how to watch and full fight card

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
UFC 253 is nearly upon us as Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Paulo Costa in Abu Dhabi. The world of MMA is heading back to the UAE following their hugely successful Fight Island cards earlier this summer. Kamaru Usman beat Jorge Masvidal in the headline bout of UFC 251 in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lirik and Idris Elba will be competing in the UFC 4 gaming tournament [Video]

Lirik and Idris Elba will be competing in the UFC 4 gaming tournament

A new UFC game is launching with a kick-off event that will feature stars from gaming, film and sports.EA Sports is hosting a pro-am tournament to celebrate the release of UFC 4.Billed as a virtual..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this