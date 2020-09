Shapovalov makes quick work of Guido Pella in 1st round at Italian Open Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Denis Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., is heading to the second round of the Italian Open after defeating world No. 37 Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

