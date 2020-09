Gareth Bale’s agent confirms Real Madrid outcast wants Tottenham return with talks ongoing regarding sensational swoop Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Tottenham are locked in talks with Real Madrid over a deal to re-sign Gareth Bale this summer, the Welshman’s representative has confirmed. Bale, 31, left White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu for a then-world record fee of £87.5million in 2013, and wants to return to north London where he enjoyed six successful years between 2007 […] 👓 View full article