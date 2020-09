Watch video: Is Sachin Tendulkar's new friend missing vada pav? Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar appears to be making a lot of friends during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Recently, the batting icon had taken to social media site Instagram to share a picture of a cat looking on while he was snacking on his favourite vada pav.Β Sachin wrote, "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my... πŸ‘“ View full article