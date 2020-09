Dodgers 1st to clinch; 8th straight playoff berth Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The Dodgers beat the Padres 7-5 on Wednesday to clinch their eighth consecutive postseason berth, the third-longest streak in MLB history. 👓 View full article

