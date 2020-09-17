|
Piers Morgan reacts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new Arsenal deal
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Piers Morgan took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang commit his future to Arsenal by signing a new three-year contract. The Gabon international’s situation at The Emirates had been a relentless talking point over the last few months, but he finally put pen to paper on a new deal with […]
