US Open golf tips: An unpopular choice and a 200/1 wildcard you should back alongside the likes of Justin Thomas and Jason Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The US Open starts today at Winged Foot Golf Club, New York. It’s the second of three majors this year that have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The weather looks good, and the course looks like it’s going to be long, firm and fast with some seriously juicy rough. We’re really excited, it’s […] 👓 View full article