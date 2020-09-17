LS passes farm bills amid protests by oppn, SAD

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alliance doesn't mean we'll agree with whatever BJP says: Akali Dal leader on farm bills



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 17, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on agriculture bills which the party is opposing. He said, "We will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this