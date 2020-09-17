Global  
 

LS passes farm bills amid protests by oppn, SAD

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 September 2020
Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills 02:05

 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister,"...

