Gareth Bale to complete Spurs transfer this week, says agent

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Gareth Bale's move back to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid will be completed this week, the player's agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP on Thursday. The final details of a complicated deal are now being finalised by Madrid and Spurs, with Bale expected to seal a return to the club he left for a world-record 100 million euros...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

 Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale...

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners [Video]

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Mourinho refuses to comment on Bale transfer speculation [Video]

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published

