Gareth Bale to complete Spurs transfer this week, says agent Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gareth Bale's move back to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid will be completed this week, the player's agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP on Thursday. The final details of a complicated deal are now being finalised by Madrid and Spurs, with Bale expected to seal a return to the club he left for a world-record 100 million euros... 👓 View full article

