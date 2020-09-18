Gareth Bale to complete Spurs transfer this week, says agent
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Gareth Bale's move back to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid will be completed this week, the player's agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP on Thursday. The final details of a complicated deal are now being finalised by Madrid and Spurs, with Bale expected to seal a return to the club he left for a world-record 100 million euros...
