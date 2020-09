US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open due to a hamstring injury. Osaka took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys, first and foremost thank so much for all the support over the last three weeks. I couldn't have done it without you!" "Unfortunately I won't be able to play... 👓 View full article