Related videos from verified sources Football rumours from the media



Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend



Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on August 20, 2020 How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this World Solar News Rumour Has It: Liverpool, Man Utd chase Sarr as Atletico consider Suarez: Liverpool and… https://t.co/Hu7EmtaswS 50 minutes ago