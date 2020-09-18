Global  
 

Rumour Has It: Liverpool, Man Utd chase Sarr as Atletico consider Suarez

Friday, 18 September 2020
Liverpool and Manchester United could be set for another transfer battle. The Premier League rivals were both reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is set for a move to Anfield. Now it seems they could be targeting the same player once more.   TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD TARGET SARR Liverpool […]
