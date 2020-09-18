Rumour Has It: Liverpool, Man Utd chase Sarr as Atletico consider Suarez
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Liverpool and Manchester United could be set for another transfer battle. The Premier League rivals were both reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is set for a move to Anfield. Now it seems they could be targeting the same player once more. TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD TARGET SARR Liverpool […]
Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,..
The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..
