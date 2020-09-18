Global  
 

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy agreement CONFIRMED with transfer likely announced today as Blues finally launch bid for West Ham ace Declan Rice

talkSPORT Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Edouard Mendy could be announced as a new Chelsea player TODAY, it has been revealed. The Rennes goalkeeper is closing in on his move to Stamford Bridge, where he will challenge Kepa to become the Blues’ new No.1. Chelsea must register Mendy by 12pm on Friday if he is to feature against Liverpool on Sunday, […]
