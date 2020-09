Sources: Stevens met with Celtics leaders late Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After emotions spilled into the locker room after a Game 2 loss to the Heat, Celtics coach Brad Stevens held a late-night meeting with team leaders, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this yoooooo RT @wojespn: ESPN Sources: Brad Stevens had a late night Thursday meeting with Celtics leaders – Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown a… 36 minutes ago NBA Now Sources: Stevens met with Celtics leaders late https://t.co/IVOEjaJVCj << Info Here https://t.co/svbAtwT4v5 2 days ago 1stShallBLast Sources: Stevens met with Celtics leaders late https://t.co/cpdrcrh4pl 4 days ago Hillbilly Times @DailyGawk #Sources: Stevens met with Celtics leaders late: Sep 18, 2020 LAKE BUENA VISTA… https://t.co/jT4IwEh2MR 4 days ago Merlin Calo Sources: Brad Stevens held late-night meeting with Celtics leaders https://t.co/Vooxqo5Z4Z 4 days ago FiWEH Life Sources: Stevens met with Celtics leaders late - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/MZiSaSZtU3 https://t.co/KrvfLtcUNl 5 days ago