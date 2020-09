Jeff Hardy challenges AJ Styles & Sami Zayn to a Ladder Match at Clash of Champions Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sami Zayn made his in-ring return tonight on Friday Night SmackDown when he took on AJ Styles. Jeff Hardy made an appearance moments after Zayn and Styles' match to challenge both to a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions. Sami Zayn made his in-ring return tonight on Friday Night SmackDown when he took on AJ Styles. Jeff Hardy made an appearance moments after Zayn and Styles' match to challenge both to a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions. 👓 View full article