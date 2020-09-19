Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 13: Here's what fans can look forward to from Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a blockbuster opening with defending champions Mumbai Indians resuming their long-standing fabled rivalry with seasoned favourites Chennai Super Kings on Saturday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Both sides have played a total of 29 matches against each...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: IPL 2020 | Preview | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 | Preview | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 01:21

 The 13th edition of the IPL, which was shifted to UAE due to rising Covid-19 cases in India, will get underway with a clash between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on this Saturday #Ipl2020 #ipl13 #ipl

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020 Schedule out; Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener on Sep 19 [Video]

IPL 2020 Schedule out; Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener on Sep 19

IPL 2020 Schedule out; Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener on Sep 19

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published
Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai [Video]

Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:42Published
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh pulls out of entire tournament | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh pulls out of entire tournament | Oneindia News

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh has conveyed his decision to the CSK on Friday. He became the second CSK player after Suresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: On current strength, Mumbai Indians will crush Chennai Super Kings - This is why

 Mumbai Indians have a stable core and have prepared smoothly for IPL 2020 while Chennai Super Kings have had their preparations thrown in disarray due to the...
DNA

MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - MI vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

 MI vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

MS Dhoni in the middle of huge controversy before IPL 2020 - This is the reason

 MS Dhoni has endorsed the Chinese mobile company OPPO and in an advertisement released by the company on social media, the fans have taken out their...
DNA


Tweets about this