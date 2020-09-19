Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah combine for winning goal against Arsenal against West Ham a week on from bust-up before Fulham game

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
A week ago Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah had an argument before Arsenal’s clash with Fulham but combined on Saturday for the winning goal against West Ham. Nketiah tapped in a goal late on to make it 2-1 make it two wins from two for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Premier League. The pair almost […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week [Video]

Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week

Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 05:18Published
FNF Scouting Report: West Point [Video]

FNF Scouting Report: West Point

The West Point Green Wave football team is seeking its 5th straight 5A state championship. However, they lost the opener. They look to get back on track this week against Tupelo in the FNF Game of the..

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Comedy own goal as West Ham win [Video]

Comedy own goal as West Ham win

Highlights from the pre-season friendly between Wycombe and West Ham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

´No problems´ between Arsenal´s Ceballos and Nketiah after Fulham altercation

 Dani Ceballos insists there are “no problems” between him and Arsenal team-mate Eddie Nketiah after a pre-match altercation. Ahead of the Gunners’ first...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this