Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah combine for winning goal against Arsenal against West Ham a week on from bust-up before Fulham game
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
A week ago Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah had an argument before Arsenal’s clash with Fulham but combined on Saturday for the winning goal against West Ham. Nketiah tapped in a goal late on to make it 2-1 make it two wins from two for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Premier League. The pair almost […]
